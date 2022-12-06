FBI Norfolk opens applications for its Future Agents in Training Teen Academy Class

NORFOLK, Va. – Applications are open for FBI Norfolk’s Future Agents in Training, or FAIT, Teen Academy Class.

FBI Norfolk says the program will offer high school students an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the responsibilities of those working for the FBI, local law enforcement agencies and the local prosecutor’s office.

Participants will also learn about how the FBI handles a variety of issues including terrorism, civil rights violations and white-collar crime.

Instruction will take place at the Norfolk Field Office and the Hampton Police Department.

Here are the eligibility requirements for those interested:

Must be a United State citizen

Must be a current high school student, enrolled in an accredited high school

Must be 16, 17, or 18 years of age

Minimum GPA is 3.0

Must complete two essays

Applications, which are due on Dec. 31, 2022, can be accessed here.