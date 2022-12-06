FBI Norfolk opens applications for its Future Agents in Training Teen Academy Class

NORFOLK, Va. – Applications are open for FBI Norfolk’s Future Agents in Training, or FAIT, Teen Academy Class.
FBI Norfolk says the program will offer high school students an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the responsibilities of those working for the FBI, local law enforcement agencies and the local prosecutor’s office.
Participants will also learn about how the FBI handles a variety of issues including terrorism, civil rights violations and white-collar crime.
Instruction will take place at the Norfolk Field Office and the Hampton Police Department.
Here are the eligibility requirements for those interested:
- Must be a United State citizen
- Must be a current high school student, enrolled in an accredited high school
- Must be 16, 17, or 18 years of age
- Minimum GPA is 3.0
- Must complete two essays
Applications, which are due on Dec. 31, 2022, can be accessed here.