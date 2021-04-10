FBI seeks potential victims of truck drivers accused of kidnapping women, demanding ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in seeking potential victims and additional information about two over the road truck drivers who they say kidnap women and demand ransom for their release.

According to the FBI, 25-year-old Brian T. Summerson, of South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, for battery cause bodily harm, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness calling 911.

The FBI says Summerson is an over the road trucker with a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri.

When meeting potential victims, he allegedly tells them his name is Von or Vaughn.

35-year-old Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC.

FBI says Washington is also an over the road trucker, but at this time, his routes are unknown.

Washington was arrested in Chicago in March by the FBI in reference to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI says it has revealed photographs, videos and texts of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and accounts.

If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov so that an investigator can contact you. Your responses are voluntary but would be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources.