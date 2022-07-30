FDA recalls 53 nutritional, beverage products under Lyons Magnus

WASHINGTON - 53 nutritional and beverage products are being recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.

These are all products under the Lyons Magnus Company.

Recalled products include items under brand names like Oatly and Premier Protein. FDA officials say the list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants.

If you have these products, you should either throw them away immediately or take them back to the store for a refund.

The recalled products are: