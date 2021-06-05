Feature film 'Tapawingo' to be shot in Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. - The Foggy Bottom Pictures feature film "Tapawingo" will shoot in locations across Central Virginia this summer, according to Governor Ralph Northam's office.

The coming-of-age comedy, which will film in Hopewell with additional locations in Petersburg and Richmond, stars Jon Heder and Billy Zane.

According to Northam's office, "Tapawingo" tells the story of a listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies. Dylan K. Narang is set to direct the project, written by Brad DeMarea. The film will also star Kim Matula, Amanda Bearse and Blake Clark.

This will be the eight production filmed in Hopewell over the past six years, with previous films shot in the city including "Imperium," the Oscar-nominated film "Loving," AMC's "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and upcoming streaming series "Swagger" and "Dopesick."

“Virginia extends a warm welcome to the cast and crew of Tapawingo," Northam said in a release. “The film industry contributes an immediate, powerful economic impact and the opportunity to share the beauty of our Commonwealth with a far-reaching audience. From the preserved history of Harriet to the rolling landscapes of The Good Lord Bird, Virginia offers a unique palette for filmmakers.”

"Tapawingo" will be eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit or grant. The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased, and deliverables, including Virginia tourism promotions.