Feds say stolen checks from NY businesses turn up in Hampton Roads during alleged bank fraud scheme

Hampton, Va. - Three people are facing federal charges after being accused of operating a stolen check scheme.

Court documents reveal that back in 2019 there were four business checks stolen from a postal carrier route in New York.

Records state there was a $65,000 check from Drybar Holding, LLC which is a hair styling and product company, a check for $45,000 from JCrew which is a clothing company, a check for $18,000 from MMI which is an advertising company and a check for $14,000 from 101 Mobility which provide equipment to help veterans, disabled people and seniors.

It states each check was written to four different agencies.

Three people along with others who are not listed in the court documents are accused of taking the checks from New York and bringing them down to Hampton Roads.

An unknown woman listed in the court records is accused of opening fraudulent business licenses and bank accounts using her personal identification in the city of Hampton.

It states she went to the Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of Revenue to fill out the proper paperwork. It states she opened businesses with the same names as those who the checks were intended for.

They accuse the group allegedly opening fake businesses to deposit the stolen checks in an effort to withdraw the money and divide up among the group.

Robsson Depeine from New York was recently booked into the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Breonia Watson and Ronnie Robinson are also facing charges related to the allegations.

The unknown woman is accused of going into three different credit unions and a bank to deposit each check and it states she successfully withdrew $18,000.

Federal authorities used video surveillance in part of their investigation.

News 3 reached out to the victims in the case and the City of Hampton.

Defense attorney James Broccoletti who represents Depeine said his client has pled not guilty, is asking for a trial by jury and going forward to prove his innocence.

We also reached out to attorneys for Robinson and Watson.

They are all expected in court on June 14th, 2021.

