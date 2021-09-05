Feeling back-to-school anxiety? Counselor offers advice to get over anxiety slump

NORFOLK, Va. -- Another school year means another chance to succeed and learn, but Danielle Jweid, a licensed professional counselor based in Virginia Beach, told News 3 it also means renewed worry and anxiety for some.

"There are some big concerns coming back with COVID-19 and normal school year stuff,” Jweid said.

Jweid has spoken to parents who say some concerns include in-person learning and the chances of going back to virtual learning.

"There's been a decrease in anxiety over that just because this is something that we've done at this point,” Jweid explained. “People are more familiar with the system if virtual needs to be a part of our lives again."

COVID-19 is still on lots of parents' minds, Jweid added.

"How is my child going to deal with going back into the classroom setting?” Jweid said, reiterating parents’ concerns. “Another concern is the vaccinated, unvaccinated concerns."

Medical experts have said children are at lower risk of getting COVID-19, but that should not be an invite to let your child's guard down.

Other kinds of anxiety include children going to a new school, as well as interacting with a new group of students and adults. Going back to class is also a part of the solution to pre-school jitters.

“It is really wonderful that everybody's going to be back in school and around people,” Jweid said, emphasizing the importance of interaction in a child’s development. “That allows them to continue to develop and problem-solve."

She also recommended children take on activities, clubs or sports during the school year.

"Even if it's just some sort of physical activity at home," Jweid said. "Riding bikes, being out with friends if that's safe and possible, being creative, maybe playing music, writing or doing art."

Most of all, she urged adults to listen to children the moment they express any anxious concerns.