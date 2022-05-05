¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Dos and don'ts on how to celebrate respectfully

¡Hola, amigos! It's Cinco de Mayo!

Every year on the fifth of May in the U.S., many people celebrate Mexican-American heritage and pride. And sure, it's a great time to get together with friends and enjoy Mexican foods and drinks like tacos and margaritas — but did you know it's not an actual Mexican holiday?

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory against the French during the battle of Puebla in 1862.

According to research by a UCLA professor, it was created by Latinos in California during the Civil War.

So while you're celebrating the culture, take care to be culturally sensitive.

Here are some things you don't want to do: