¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Dos and don'ts on how to celebrate respectfully

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 05, 2022
¡Hola, amigos! It's Cinco de Mayo!

Every year on the fifth of May in the U.S., many people celebrate Mexican-American heritage and pride. And sure, it's a great time to get together with friends and enjoy Mexican foods and drinks like tacos and margaritas — but did you know it's not an actual Mexican holiday?

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory against the French during the battle of Puebla in 1862.

According to research by a UCLA professor, it was created by Latinos in California during the Civil War.

So while you're celebrating the culture, take care to be culturally sensitive.

Here are some things you don't want to do:

  • Avoid wearing sombreros, fake mustaches and Mexican-themed costumes. You don't want to perpetuate stereotypes.
  • Avoid dredging up your high school Spanish, especially with native Spanish speakers.
  • And you can enjoy traditional Latin drinks, but don't use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to drink too much. It's disrespectful — since Cinco de Mayo is in remembrance of a battle where people were killed.

