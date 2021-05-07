FEMA, VDH teams up with Norfolk Public Schools to provide more vaccination opportunities for those 16, older

NORFOLK, Va. - FEMA partners with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health, the City of Norfolk, and Norfolk Public Schools to provide access to vaccines for young adults 16-18.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for eligible students onsite at all five Norfolk High Schools, on May 10-11 and May 13-14.

Students must complete and return a consent form to participate in the event, that's available online . The deadline for students to return the completed and signed consent form is Friday, May 7, 2021.

The six schools participating in the event are Booker T. Washington, Granby, Lake Taylor, Maury, and Norview High Schools, as well as Norfolk Technical Center.

Additionally, vaccines are available at the Military Circle Mall through May 22, daily, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m:

Single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (over the age of 18)

1st Doses of Pfizer (16-17 year olds only) Individuals who are 16-17 will need to have a parent or guardian with them at the vaccination site to receive the vaccine.

2nd Doses of Pfizer

Walk-ins are welcome, and all patients must bring a valid ID or any document that provides proof of name.

Reasonable accommodations are available as well as information and onsite interpretation in a variety of languages, including American Sign Language.