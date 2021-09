OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A number of ferry boats in the Outer Banks have been canceled.

According to Hatteras ferry operations the Hatteras ferry will be closed at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Ocracoke ferry will be closed at 10:00 a.m., noon, 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.