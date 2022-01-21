Few brave the cold at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. - The cold temperatures kept many people inside Friday afternoon, even before the snow’s arrival, leading to a quiet oceanfront.

Although, there are a handful who are not bothered by the chilly weather.

Many of the people News 3 spoke with at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront were transplants, having moved to the 757 from other parts of the country and much more used to the colder weather, and they weren’t about to let a little bit of cold and wind ruin the routine.

As waves crash and winds whip, a few have still ventured out to get in their steps.

“You need to get fresh air so it’s good.”

"I do it every day at noon and it’s just invigorating getting out here and watching the ocean, it’s a beautiful place to live. God put it here for me to enjoy so I’m going to enjoy it.”

“I always walk. That’s why I have a coat.”

Ian and Emily Eckleburg among the few out and about. Being from Wisconsin, they’re conditioned for this sort of thing.

“It's not that bad out for us. Compared to Wisconsin it’s nice. We’re going to take a picture here and then we are going to go with one of the other parks and take her for a two hour walk.”

Being on the doorstep of the sea isn’t comfortable in these elements, but those venturing out say it could always be worse.

“Downpours that kind of thing I might tend to get lazy.”

As the oceanfront gets ready to turn from sand to snow, everybody agrees it’s better for the city to gear up and be ready.

“You have to prepare for it. And roads could be treacherous and it takes very little to have ice so you do have to do what you have to do.”

“I think it’s better to be prepared but it’s going to be OK.”

“The fact of the matter is Virginia Beach can prep all they want but if we get snow the police is going to shut down for a few days. Period, end of story. That’s all there is to it, that’s the way it’s always been that’s the way it’s always gonna be.”