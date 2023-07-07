Fight over documents in Newport News teacher's shooting goes to court Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Six months after first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot in her classroom, the lawsuit she filed against the school system faces a test in front of a judge.

The Newport News School Board filed a motion for a protective order to keep documents between its legal team and the attorneys of the former Richneck Elementary teacher private. That's according to Zwerner's attorneys. Zwerner is suing the school board and school administrators for $40 million.

Newport News police said a 6-year-old student shot Zwerner on January 6. The shooting happened inside her classroom at the school off of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road.

Zwerner resigned from the school district in March, an NNPS spokesperson previously told News 3.

