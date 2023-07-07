Watch Now
Fight over documents in Newport News teacher's shooting goes to court Friday

Abby Zwerner is suing school board and administrators for $40 million
Abby Zwerner
WTKR/FILE
Abby Zwerner
Richneck Elementary
Richneck Elementary shooting
Richneck Elem. shooting scene
Scene outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 11:54:40-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Six months after first grade teacher Abby Zwerner was shot in her classroom, the lawsuit she filed against the school system faces a test in front of a judge.

The Newport News School Board filed a motion for a protective order to keep documents between its legal team and the attorneys of the former Richneck Elementary teacher private. That's according to Zwerner's attorneys. Zwerner is suing the school board and school administrators for $40 million.

News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton will be inside the courtroom for this afternoon's hearing. Stay with News 3 for updates through the day.

Newport News police said a 6-year-old student shot Zwerner on January 6. The shooting happened inside her classroom at the school off of Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road.

Zwerner resigned from the school district in March, an NNPS spokesperson previously told News 3.

News 3 will be following this story as the legal process plays out.

Click or tap this link to see our full coverage surrounding the shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student

