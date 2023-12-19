Final of 10 gang members sentenced for nearly killing Norfolk mother

NORFOLK, Va. — The final gang member involved in a brutal attack on a Norfolk mother has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Brandon Winnegan to life in prison plus 38 years.

He is the leader of the "Rollin' 20's Outlaw bloods" group which attacked the 21-year-old woman for trying to leave the group in 2020.

The victim was shot several times and left for dead. Her two year old son was abducted and abandoned in a Norfolk neighborhood.

Winnegan pleaded guilty last year to a number of charges including malicious wounding and abduction.

Nine other members have been previously sentenced on various gang and gun charges. Their sentences range from four years to 36 years behind bars.

