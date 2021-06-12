Find your summer lovin' with Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center's $35 summer adoption special

NORFOLK, Va. - "Summer lovin', had me a blast. Summer lovin' happened so fast/I met a dog! Crazy for me! I met a cat! Cute as can be!"

Well-a well-a well-a YOU can adopt a furry friend for the discounted fee of $35 from the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center thanks to the shelter's summer adoption special.

NACC has all kinds of dogs and cats to choose from. You can find them all under the “Our Animals” tab at the shelter's website.

This special promotion lasts until close of business on June 20.

The shelter is also looking for pet foster families.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road. Call (757) 441-5505 or email nacc@norfolk.gov or Fosternacc@norfolk.gov for more information.