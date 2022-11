VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working to figure out what started a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane, according to the fire department.

Pictures from the scene show flames shooting from the roof.

The fire department said there was heavy damage to eight of the apartments which were being renovated.

No one was hurt, according to officials, and no one was displaced.