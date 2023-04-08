Watch Now
Fire breaks out at Virginia Beach apartment complex on Lochness Court

Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 22:44:53-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Apartments on Lochness Court in Virginia Beach caught fire Friday night.

Crews were called to the scene around 8:34 p.m. and was said to be under control at 9:49 p.m.

Officials say there are four units affected; There were five people and two dogs displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting occupants of three units

There are currently no injuries to civilians, firefighters, or pets, according to officials.

Dominion Energy is headed to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Investigator are on scene as well.

There are no further details to release at this time.

