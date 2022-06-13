Fire breaks out in steeple of Eastern Shore church

CASHVILLE, Va. - A fire damaged a church in Cashville on the Eastern Shore Sunday afternoon.

According to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, just before 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Onancock, Melfa, Tasley, Wachapreague and Painter responded to Broadway Road for a report of a working fire at Broadway Baptist Church.

The first units to arrive on scene found fire coming from the church's steeple and called in firefighters from Parksley for an additional engine.

The fire was contained to the steeple, and the inside of the church sustained only minimal damage.

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

One firefighter was hurt and received medical attention on scene.