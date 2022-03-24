Fire causes damage at Denver Broncos football stadium, no injuries reported

DENVER - A fire damaged seating at Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos' stadium.

According to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department, the fire's cause is currently unknown, but fire has affected the suite area and the third level seating area.

#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022

Video from the area showed a large smoke plume coming from the stadium, as well as fire in the stadium's seating area.

At the time of the fire, there was an event on the second level involving about 100 people, Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said. They were all able to safely leave the area.

Once crews entered the stadium, they found a fire burning in the suite area on level four and in the seating area on the third level, Pixley said. He said the plastic seats produced a dark smoke plume.

According to the Twitter account for Empower Field, the fire broke out in a construction zone. Pixley said he did not know about any maintenance being done at the stadium, but that's something fire investigators will look into.

Pixley said a sprinkler system activated, but firefighters were called in to completely extinguish the fire. He said they were lucky that the sprinklers held the fire "in check" while crews drove to the scene.

The fire was called under control at 2:43 p.m.

News 3 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.