Fire causes business closures in Wilson Village Shopping Center

Penny Kmitt/WTKR
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 07:04:57-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial fire occurred this morning in the Wilson Village Shopping Center, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3 a.m. and were at the scene five minutes later. Upon arrival, they found light smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was in “an electrical room on the rear of the structure and extended to the roof,” the department says. Crews extinguished the fires from inside the businesses and from the roof. The department says the fire was under control by 4:30 a.m.

Some businesses in the shopping center are damaged and repairs will be necessary until the stores reopen.

Laundry Place, Court House Cafe, Mr. Jim’s and Hair Kingdom were impacted by the fire and are currently closed.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with News 3 for updates.

