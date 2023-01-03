Fire causes business closures in Wilson Village Shopping Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial fire occurred this morning in the Wilson Village Shopping Center, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3 a.m. and were at the scene five minutes later. Upon arrival, they found light smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was in “an electrical room on the rear of the structure and extended to the roof,” the department says. Crews extinguished the fires from inside the businesses and from the roof. The department says the fire was under control by 4:30 a.m.

Some businesses in the shopping center are damaged and repairs will be necessary until the stores reopen.

🚨FIRE IN CHESAPEAKE closes Mister Jim’s, Courthouse Cafe, and Hair Kingdom for today.



Laundry Place Laundromat appears to have some serious fire damage. @ChesapeakeFire and @DominionEnergy are on scene. More details to come on @WTKR3 → https://t.co/Ep58pB8hdt pic.twitter.com/tFI6xbX7c0 — Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) January 3, 2023

Laundry Place, Court House Cafe, Mr. Jim’s and Hair Kingdom were impacted by the fire and are currently closed.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire. Stay with News 3 for updates.