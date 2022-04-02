Fire causes moderate damage to Suffolk IHOP

SUFFOLK, Va. - The IHOP located at 1210 N. Main Street was damaged after a fire late Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a report of smoke in the restaurant at 4:40 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 4:48 p.m.

Firefighters found an active fire in the back wall of the building.

The restaurant sustained moderate fire damage to a portion of the back exterior wall and smoke damage inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was marked under control at 5:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

