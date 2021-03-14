Menu

Fire causes significant damage to detached garage in Chesapeake

Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 13, 2021
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday night in the Great Bridge section of the city.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Johnstown Road at 9:25pm after several citizens called 911 to report a fire.

When crews arrived they found a detached garage with heavy smoke and flames visible. There were no reported injuries, however significant damage to the garage.

The home sustained minor damage to the exterior, officials say.

Red Cross was not needed and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

