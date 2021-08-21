Fire crews rescue 2 adults, 1 child from submerged vehicle after roadway floods in Southampton Co.

COURTLAND, Va. - The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department helped rescue a family from their vehicle Friday after a roadway flooded.

According to a Facebook post from the department, a boat and fire engine responded to Flaggy Run Road near Country Club Road for a call of a disabled, submerged vehicle with three people and a pet still inside. When crews arrived, they reported deep, swift running water covering the entire roadway.

Crews walked their rescue boat to the partially submerged vehicle and were able to rescue the occupants: two adults, a child and their pet. No injuries were reported.

The department said that crews from the Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department and the Southampton County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the rescue.

"Due to substantial amounts of rain dumped in the Courtland area in a short amount of time, many roadways have high running and standing water on them [and] some of these roadways are impassable," the department said in a Facebook post. "Please be extremely careful on these roadways as it will take some time for the water to recede!"