Fire crews respond to house fire in Richneck area of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday evening.

A call came in after 8 p.m., for a fire at 800 Block Weyanoke Lane in the Richneck area.

When crews arrived on the scene they extinguished fire from the outside of home first to prevent spreading to the house next door.

Officials say there was minimal damage to the interior of the home.

The fire was declared under control after about 40 minutes on-scene.

The two adults and their pets that were living there evacuated the home safely. There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters.

The residents did not need Red Cross.