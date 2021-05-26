Watch
Fire damages office in City of Suffolk's Human Resources building

Suffolk Fire & Rescue
SU 440 Market Street human resources building fire (May 25).jpg
Posted at 11:40 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 23:40:43-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - An office in the City of Suffolk's Human Resources building was damaged after a fire Tuesday night.

Dispatchers got a call about a commercial fire at the building, located at 440 Market Street, at 9:31 p.m. The first unit with Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 9:35 p.m.

Battalion Chief Chuck Knight said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found minor smoke showing on the first and second floors of the three-story brick structure, with heavy smoke showing in an office on the third floor.

While there was no active fire upon arrival, the office sustained damage to the ceiling tiles and walls, with significant smoke damage to the office suite and the third floor.

The fire did not extend into any other offices.

As of 11 p.m., crews are currently in the process of ventilating the building.

Responding units include Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4; Ladders 3 and 6; Rescue 1, Battalions 1, 2 and 3; EMS-1, Safety 1 and Medic 3.

There were no injuries.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

