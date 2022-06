VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire that left one building heavily damaged.

The fire happened at the Indian Lake Apartments Thursday afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire was called in at around 4:17 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 4:23 p.m.

As of 5:40 p.m., units are still on scene, but the fire is under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated.