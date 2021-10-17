Fire Marshal's Office investigating after two-car garage catches fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue and the Suffolk Police Department responded to a two-car garage fire in the city Sunday afternoon.

According to SFR, dispatch received a call for the fire at 12:57 p.m., and the first unit arrived at the 1400 block of Nansemond Parkway at 1:03 p.m.

Crews reported a large, detached garage on fire in the home's backyard, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures. The detached garage sustained heavy fire damage, while the main residence was damaged from the heat.

No one was displaced by the fire, which was declared under control at 1:20 p.m. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.