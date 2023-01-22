Firefighter injured after combating house fire on Westerly Drive: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A house fire occurred last night in the Acredale section of Virginia Beach, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the residence located in the 5100 block of Westerly Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and fire, according to the department.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, and no civilians were injured. However, one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, according to VBFD.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.