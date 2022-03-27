Firefighter injured in heavy Norfolk duplex fire

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a heavy duplex fire early Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire was dispatched at 12:27 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from a duplex at 2603 and 2605 Pretty Lake.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm at 12:39 a.m.

Officials tell News 3 that crews took a defensive approach from the get-go and were able to call the fire control at 1:19 a.m.

A firefighter sustained one minor injury, but he was not taken to the hospital. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.