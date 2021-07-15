Firefighter suffering from heat-related illness after fire in Olde Towne Portsmouth damages 2 residential structures

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A fire in Olde Towne Portsmouth damaged two residential structures and left a firefighter suffering from a heat-related illness Thursday morning.

According to Portsmouth Fire-Rescue, the fire was called in at 9:05 a.m., and crews responded to the 600 block of South Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire consuming the two buildings.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire after crews arrived on scene, and firefighters from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic made an "aggressive" fire attack in extreme temperatures inside and outside the structure.

One dog was rescued from the structure and reunited with its owner. No injuries to any occupants have been reported.

One firefighter is being treated for a heat-related illness. Their condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.