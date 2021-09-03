Firefighters respond to attic fire at James City Co. home

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - The James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Phillip Ludwell Thursday evening.

The call came in at 6:08 p.m.

The first units arrived on scene to find fire in the attic of the two-story home, which is located in the Greensprings Plantation subdivision.

The fire was brought under control at 6:31 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The attic sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters stayed on scene to overhaul the contents in the attic and prevent further water damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

