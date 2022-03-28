Watch
News

Actions

Firefighters respond to fast-moving marsh fire off Nansemond River in Suffolk

SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 18:46:07-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters responded to a fast-moving marsh fire in the 6100 block of Knotts Neck Road early Monday evening.

The call came in at 4:56 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 5:04 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the grass and marsh of the Nansemond River. A large area of marsh and woods along the water line was on fire.

Firefighters initiated a fire attack with hand lines from land to protect nearby structures.

The fire was brought under control at 6:10 p.m.

One of the department's fire boats and land-based fire units are still on scene putting water on the marsh and working to put out hot spots.

SU 6100 Knotts Neck Road marsh fire (March 28)

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home