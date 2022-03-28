Firefighters respond to fast-moving marsh fire off Nansemond River in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters responded to a fast-moving marsh fire in the 6100 block of Knotts Neck Road early Monday evening.

The call came in at 4:56 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 5:04 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the grass and marsh of the Nansemond River. A large area of marsh and woods along the water line was on fire.

Firefighters initiated a fire attack with hand lines from land to protect nearby structures.

The fire was brought under control at 6:10 p.m.

One of the department's fire boats and land-based fire units are still on scene putting water on the marsh and working to put out hot spots.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

