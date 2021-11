NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at a business on Marshall Avenue.

According to the department, the fire, located at 2615 Marshall Avenue, has caused multiple road closures. The roads will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The address appears to be for the F & S Supermarket.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.