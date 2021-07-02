Firefighters respond to multiple fire calls in James City County after storms pass through

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Firefighters with the James City County Fire Department responded to multiple fire calls after a line of storms passed through the area Thursday.

At 4:19 p.m., dispatchers received the first call of a fire at a townhome in the 100 block of The Green in the Kingsmill subdivision. The first units arrived at 4:29 p.m. and found an active fire in the walls and void spaces of an end-unit townhome.

The fire was marked under control at 5:27 p.m.

Fire officials say the home sustained significant fire damage as well as some water damage.

They say the fire appeared to have been caused by a lightning strike, but the James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is still concluding the official investigation.

The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety also responded one engine company to this incident through our automatic aid program.

One James City County firefighter was hurt after falling from a ladder and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. The firefighter is in stable condition and is expected to be released at some point Thursday evening.

Immediately after this incident, the James City County firefighters responded to other fire calls in the Governors Land and White Hall subdivisions. Officials say these fires were the result of the line of storms passing through the area. Firefighters checked the buildings at the other two incidents and found no fire or serious hazards.

