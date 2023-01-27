Firefighters reunite with baby girl they delivered in NC 22 years ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Three Winston-Salem firefighters were reunited with the baby girl they delivered 22 years ago.
Captain Helper, Holmes, and FF Brock responded to a medical call where they helped deliver Jenae Watson.
Early one morning 22 years ago E3 (Captains Helper & Holmes & FF Brock) responded to a medical call where they delivered a beautiful baby. Today Jenae Watson was reunited w/ that crew! #OurWhy #NotJustaJob .#WSFire 107 pic.twitter.com/khnxqFd50L
