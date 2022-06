CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A firefighter with the Chesapeake Fire Department was hurt while responding to a fire at a home in the 1200 block of Priscilla Lane Tuesday evening.

News 3 sent a photographer to the scene. Fire officials told us that the firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor.

A mayday call was sent out.

