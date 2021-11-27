First 50 shoppers to receive gift on 'Shop Small Saturday' in Olde Towne Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - If you happened to skip out on the Black Friday madness or maybe need to do more shopping, there's 'Shop Small Saturday'.

Olde Towne Portsmouth will celebrate Shop Small Saturday by gifting the first handful of people who come shop at the 16 stores with a gift.

The Olde Towne Business Association will have a tent at the Portsmouth Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will gift the first 50 shoppers with a "swag bag."

Visitors can enjoy the Colonial Carolers as they stroll the streets singing songs of the season and spreading holiday cheer. Organizers say Father Christmas will also be handing out treats.

The KOMI Art Market will be set up with local artists on the corner of High & Court Streets. Winter Wonderland will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center.

Tickets are $3 and those under 2-years-old are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance here.

“Of every dollar spent at a locally owned business, about 70 cents stays local. Of every dollar spent at a national corporation, less than 40 cents stays local,” according to LocalShops1.

