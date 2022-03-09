Watch
First Afghan refugees arrive at new center in Virginia

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va.m Aug. 27, 2021. A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country in August, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:08:26-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Afghans will stay at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Virginia, until they can be placed in more permanent housing around the country.

Afghan refugees who arrived as part of Operation Allies Welcome were housed until February at military bases around the U.S.

Those arriving now include people who got out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal and had been at overseas military bases.

