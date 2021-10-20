First annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest to be held in Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting its first annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The VBSPCA encourages attendees to come in costume and dress up their pets as well.

VBSPCA says that the fundraising event will be attended by approximately 100 animal lovers and their canine companions.

The event lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will make four stops at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The stops will be at Aloha Snacks, Chico’s Pizza, and Murphy’s Irish Pub before finishing up at Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House for the final Costume Contest.

All proceeds from the event will go towards giving the homeless animals of the VBSPCA a second chance.