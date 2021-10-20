Watch
News

Actions

First annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest to be held in Virginia Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Greyhound dog and senior lady in witch costume
Dog and Senior in witch costume
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:24:51-04

The Virginia Beach SPCA is hosting its first annual Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Costume Contest on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

The VBSPCA encourages attendees to come in costume and dress up their pets as well.

VBSPCA says that the fundraising event will be attended by approximately 100 animal lovers and their canine companions.

The event lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will make four stops at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The stops will be at Aloha Snacks, Chico’s Pizza, and Murphy’s Irish Pub before finishing up at Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House for the final Costume Contest.

All proceeds from the event will go towards giving the homeless animals of the VBSPCA a second chance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections