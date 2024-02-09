First Colonial grad Mark Ruffalo honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A prolific actor with roots in the 757 hit a career milestone this week.

Mark Ruffalo - known for his work in Marvel's "Avengers" series, "Shutter Island," "Spotlight" and more - got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ruffalo used to live in Virginia Beach, and graduated from First Colonial High School in 1986.

CNN reports that many big names attended his star ceremony, including his "13 Going on 30" co-star Jennifer Garner, "Avengers" director Joss Whedon, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and David Fincher, who directed Ruffalo in "Zodiac."

CNN

At the ceremony, Ruffalo reflected on his humble beginnings as he began pursuing his acting career in Hollywood.

"I was so freaking poor, and I was starving. And I didn't have a car. And it was really hard to live in Los Angeles," Ruffalo said.

The 56-year-old actor might be celebrating another achievement soon: he's up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "Poor Things."