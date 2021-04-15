First Lady Pamela Northam helping kids with financial literacy through love of reading

NORFOLK, Va. - April is Financial Literacy Month!

Virginia 529’s Reading Makes Cents program is collaborating with Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam to spread financial literacy to elementary school students in the Commonwealth.

Thursday, the program launched a video featuring Northam reading “Save It,” a book that offers simple money concepts to young students.

The program teaches students financial literacy and provides free books every year to elementary schools across the Commonwealth.

The CEO of Virginia 529 said the program resonates with the first lady since Northam is a former teacher.

“She has read one of the books, 'Save It,' which is part of the Money Bunny series. She just does such a lovely job of reading the story for the kids. It encourages reading but also reading with a purpose to help financial education for young students to really get them started,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia 529. “To have First Lady Northam read them was just extra special because you can see the teacher in her come through as she reads it to the kids.”

Morris says the initiative is to reach out to students who may feel disconnected at home while doing virtual learning.

You can see First Lady Northam read "Save It" in the video above.