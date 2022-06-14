Watch
First trial in 2011 ODU murder scrapped after judge dismisses all charges against one of the suspects

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 20:22:02-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The first trial for a decade-old cold case will no longer take place after a judge dismissed all 15 felony counts against one of the men accused of killing the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings' nephew.

During a pretrial hearing in Norfolk Circuit Court Friday, the judge dismissed all counts against 33-year-old Kwaume Laray Edwards, according to court records.

Edwards was one of four men arrested in connection with the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings, 20, who was a student at Old Dominion University. The trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

cummings.PNG
Chris Cummings

News 3 investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh reported that Edwards has been arrested for murder four times in the last 15 years.

Edwards will still have to serve out the remainder of his sentence for a 2014 murder in Hampton. According to Va. Department of Corrections records, he's currently being held at Buckingham Correction Center in Dillwyn, Virginia, and is not scheduled to be released until August 20, 2029.

