Business owner pushes for change after five-year old boy hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A five year old boy was hit by a car on Sunday afternoon on Tidewater Drive and the car took off, police said.

The child was taken to CHKD with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Michael Merritt, who owns Siren Skate Shop, is pushing for changes to the roadway, calling for a stop light to be added near the entrance to Northside Park and for more crosswalks to be added to the road.

Merritt posted about the incident on his Facebook page.

Norfolk Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.