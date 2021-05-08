Fixers needed for Fix-It Fair at Chesapeake community center on May 15

City of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Can you fix it? Your help is needed!

The City of Suffolk, Keep Suffolk Beautiful and the City of Chesapeake have partnered with the nonprofit 757 Creative ReUse Center in Norfolk to host a Fix-It Fair on Saturday, May 15 at the Western Branch Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fix-It Fair will give people the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse. This type of environmental event has been very popular in other communities.

“We are happy and excited to partner with the Cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk and Keep Suffolk Beautiful for this Fix-It Fair. These types of events provide a convenient way for people to make their broken items seem new and usable again. It brings the community together, reduces waste, and promotes reuse," said 757 Creative ReUse Center President Beth Dryer.

Along with recycling, habits that reduce and reuse help conserve landfill space and enhance the quality of our environment.

You don’t have to have a degree in mechanical engineering or be a NASA scientist, but if you’re a “fixer” of things like jewelry, clothing, bicycles, small furniture or appliances, your talents are needed!

If you'd like to help at this inaugural event, click here, email ksb@suffolkva.us or call (757) 514-7604 for more details and to request participation. Selected fixers will receive a monetary stipend for their time, and many tools and supplies will be available to use on site.

The event is free to registered participants.

The Western Branch Community Center is located at 4437 Portsmouth Boulevard.