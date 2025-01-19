Watch Now
Flags in Virginia to be at full staff on Inauguration Day, Gov. Youngkin orders

They'll be lowered to half-staff on Jan. 21 to continue honoring the late Former President Jimmy Carter.
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday ordered the U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at full staff on Monday, Jan. 20 to recognize the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Flags have been at half-staff since Dec. 30 to honor the late Former President Jimmy Carter.

Gov. Youngkin's order says flags will be lowered again at sunrise on Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration, to continue honoring the former president. Per President Joe Biden's order, flags will remain lowered until Jan. 28, the end of the 30 days of mourning.

