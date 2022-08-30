Flags to be flown half staff in Virginia on International Overdose Awareness Day

RICHMOND, Va—Governor Glenn Youngkin has set a flag order Tuesday to observe what is known as International Overdose Awareness Day.

On Wednesday the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be flown at half-staff. This will be done to remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and for treatment for those still suffering from addiction.

Local and state buildings looking to participate are ordered to lower their flags at sunrise on Wednesday, August 31, until sunset.