Lauryn Bass

Lauryn Bass joined the WTKR News 3 Team by way of the EW Scripps Journalism & Career Program in July 2022. She plans to bring people together through genuine conversations in her storytelling.

Lauryn Bass is a proud alumna of Hampton University with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Psychology. She is an emerging multimedia journalist from the mini-Hollywood of the peach state: Atlanta, GA. Lauryn strives to be a part of the media industry’s best storytellers. She believes that we all have something to share and uses her platform to highlight stories covering health & wellness, education, politics, and more as she learns more about the Norfolk community. She is also an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists, where she holds the title of their 2022 Ted Holtzclaw Award of Excellence.

One of her biggest accomplishments would be the inside scoop on her podcast “Sugar-Honey-Iced-Tea with Laurie Bee” (now named Blooming & Buzzing) featuring Kalena Bovell, who as of 2020 is the first and only Afro-Latina conductor in the United States.

Her interests range further than in front of the screen or behind the mic. Lauryn enjoys organizing community service events as CEO of Campus+, an organization dedicated to motivating and uplifting plus-sized women. In her free time, you can find her talking with her family, community organizing, singing, painting, taking photos of skylines, traveling with her friends, or occasionally participating in pageantry!

Lauryn has always had a passion to uplift others and make a positive impact on those around her. In her mind, she didn’t choose journalism—it chose her.

Have something to share? Contact her at Lauryn.Bass@WTKR.com