Virginia African American Cultural Center explores Civil Rights era photography

NORFOLK, VA. — Black History is more than the topic of slavery.

According to the National Archives, pictures helped the advancement of Black people during the Civil Rights Era.

The Virginia African American Cultural Center is diving deeper into its impact during segregation, hosting an event called 'Reflections.' The center said this is their observance of Black History Month, in partnership with the New Journal & Guide and the Chrysler Museum.

There was a private photo viewing of Chrysler’s Civil Rights era collection in the Gifford Seminar Room.

Following the showcase, there was a moderated panel in Kaufman Theatre with special guests Brenda H. Andrew, publisher of New Journal Guide and Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, Founder of VAACC.

Some attendees said the message will resonate with the community.

"If you aren't aware of what has happened in the past, then you know, you fall prey—victim of it happening again. This information is important to keep out in the public square," said Diana Chappell, a local photographer and attendee.

VAACC Executive Director, Tamar Smithers said they plan to host more activities for the rest of this month.

You can see their list of upcoming events here.