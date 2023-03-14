Creating a social space for tween homeschoolers on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Homeschooling has become a growing alternative for adolescents, and trends continue to show that social interaction for our tweens is so important. A Local library has become the meetup spot for homeschool students in the area to meet new friends and express themselves.

"I don't like homeschool, but I do it," said Ava Dixon, 4th grade homeschool student.

Ava is a student in the Homeschool hangout program. It's an opportunity for children who are at home most of the day, to have a social outlet.

It's hosted once a week at Norfolk Public Library and Ava's mother, Michelle, says she appreciates this kind of support from the community.

I rely on them, she doesn't have-you know? She spends 89% of her time with me or her Dad, so when these kinds of things pop up, they're kind of a big deal," said Michelle Dixon, homeschooling parent.

Plus, Ava loves it too.

"Oh, she loves it, she loves coming here. She wakes up multiple times a week, 'is it Wednesday, is it Wednesday?' She's made friends here," said Michelle.

This is a growing reality for other children like Ava in this area. According to the Virginia Department of Education, the number Norfolk students who are homeschooled has increased from 156 last year to 259 in 2023.

Julia Schmidt, who works at the library, saw this need and wanted to take action. Schmidt, who was homeschooled herself as a child, says some parents want to keep their kids closer to home for protection.

“Stress that families are having and choosing to pull children out due to school safety issues, in the news you hear about mass shootings all the time unfortunately," Julia Schmidt, Youth Associate and Program facilitator.

The class began in the new year and continues to grow with the children having reading time and engaging in arts and crafts. This is a welcomed change as studies from the American Medical Association show an increase in kids with social anxiety, since Covid.

"They really need the social connects and they just come together like magnets. It's really fun to watch," Schmidt.

It's also not just the kids who benefit, the classes put the parents' minds at ease—knowing their children are safe learning and socializing.

"I think a lot of us have the same concerns with social issues in school. When you bring them to places like this, I don't have to worry about bringing her here and being bullied. It's not a fear that I ever have," said Michelle.

The program is free and open to the public, and families can sign up on a weekly basis without a full-time commitment. For more information, visit norfolkpubliclibrary.org.