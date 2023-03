HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local entrepreneur Tahjere Lewis joins Coast Live to share the story behind "Aunt Carol's Sauce," dedicated to a late family member's legacy, and offers up a delicious crab cake recipe that utilizes both the "mild" and "spicy" flavors of the all-purpose sauce.

"Aunt Carol's Sauce" is available online and in local stores. Visit auntcarolssauce.comfor more information!