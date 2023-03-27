Celebrating sisterhood with the B'Dazzled Ladies Boutique on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Don't you love a good brunch? I know my ladies do! One business owner is using the mind body and soul brunch to promote wellness to Hampton Roads ladies during this Women’s History Month.

The event highlights that there's so much more to take away from Women's History month by focusing on the everyday woman.

"That everyday woman is a teacher, a doctor, a lawyer, a janitor, a housekeeper. no matter what your position is in life—you could be retired, you could be disabled; you're still important," said Carla Cross, Event Host and Owner of B'Dazzled Ladies Boutique.

That’s the theme of the mind, body, and soul brunch hosted by jewelry owner, Carla Cross. It’s a space where sisterhood is encouraged.

"People always say 'It's hard to find women who support women'. Not at B'Dazzled Ladies Boutique! it's about loving on and supporting each other. i decided to not just support Women's History/International History, but Women's History right here in the 757," said Cross.

Here, these ladies are putting their dollars to good use supporting black and women owned businesses. But that’s not all they are consuming.

Some are sharing life lessons from their personal journeys. Others are taking in an spiritual word from the pastor, and some simply sit back and enjoy the fashions and the brunch.

According to womenshistory.gov, Women's history month is about 36 years old. So it is important we keep celebrating the lovely women around us.

For some, this event is right on time.

"Whew! I was so stressed; I've been almost tearful for the last two days and I needed this. I needed the laughter, I needed the ladies I was sitting with, I needed to dress up and put some makeup on--I needed today," said Christina Gardner, brunch attendee.

Cross says that events like these bring women from all walks of life together and bonds made here that some say will last a lifetime.

"When the lord blesses you with an ordained connection, a friend, a sister: feed it, foster it, keep it. It'll bless you at times you didn't even realize that that was its purpose," said Gardner.

When you leave this event, Cross is hoping that you not only leave with a newfound sister but also with your mind, body, and spirit feeling refreshed.

You can find out more information about the future events that the B'Dazzled Ladies Boutique will be hosting. here: B'Dazzled Ladies Boutique | Facebook