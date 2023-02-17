Death of Ghent bike shop owner comes as a shock to the community

NORFOLK, Va. — Many in the community were shocked to learn about the death of the owner of East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue in Ghent.

Michael Shipp was killed earlier this week after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike, according to shop co-owner Kyle Lippiatt. Shipp was on his way to their annual bike event trip in Florida.

Shipp left Wednesday while Lippiatt planned to leave Friday morning.

Shipp's wife called Lippiatt to tell him the news.

Lippiatt said he has feelings of shock from the tragedy.

"I still think that I might get, a text message that's like 'hey, I'm just kidding'," Lippiatt said. "He had a really uncanny knack for texting me or calling me every morning when I was trying to get out of the house."

The shop's staff are asking people to bare with them during this difficult time.

"Just keep on going out there and having fun, it's what he would want," Lippiatt said. "He wouldn't want this to stop anyone or deter anybody from going out and riding a bike."

The shop plans to hold a memorial bike ride in Shipp's honor and will share details via their social media.