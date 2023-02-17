Watch Now
News

Actions

Death of Ghent bike shop owner comes as a shock to the community

Community shocked by death of Ghent Bike shop owner.jpg
Michael Shipp, East Coast Bicycle shop owner.jpg
East Coast Bicycle shop.jpg
Posted at 6:46 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 18:48:40-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Many in the community were shocked to learn about the death of the owner of East Coast Bicycles on Colley Avenue in Ghent.

Michael Shipp was killed earlier this week after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike, according to shop co-owner Kyle Lippiatt. Shipp was on his way to their annual bike event trip in Florida.

Shipp left Wednesday while Lippiatt planned to leave Friday morning.

Shipp's wife called Lippiatt to tell him the news.

Lippiatt said he has feelings of shock from the tragedy.

"I still think that I might get, a text message that's like 'hey, I'm just kidding'," Lippiatt said. "He had a really uncanny knack for texting me or calling me every morning when I was trying to get out of the house."

The shop's staff are asking people to bare with them during this difficult time.

"Just keep on going out there and having fun, it's what he would want," Lippiatt said. "He wouldn't want this to stop anyone or deter anybody from going out and riding a bike."

The shop plans to hold a memorial bike ride in Shipp's honor and will share details via their social media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV